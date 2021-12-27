Upcoming Winter Break COVID-19 Testing

​Free COVID-19 testing is available for school-age children and their families as they return to school from winter break. For details on all sites, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The following is a list of scheduled Winter Break COVID-19 testing events: Tuesday, December 28 ​Barbour County 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV 26416. Berkeley County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV 25401.​ Boone County 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Van Elementary School, 338 Van High School Road, PO Box 360, Van, WV 25206. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Ramage Elementary School, 15908 Spruce River Road, Danville, WV 25053. Greenbrier County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Frankford Elementary School, 21692 Seneca Trail N., Frankford, WV 24938. Lewis County 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Robert L. Bland Middle School, 358 Court Avenue, Weston, WV 26452. ​ Mercer County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Bluefield High School, 535 W. Cumberland Road., Bluefield, WV 24701. Mineral County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Frankfort High School, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley, WV 26753. Mingo County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661. Raleigh County 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Randolph County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. Upshur County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Buckhanon Fire Department parking lot, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Wednesday, December 29 Barbour County 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV 26416. Berkeley County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV 25401. Boone County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sherman High School, 7487 Coal River Road, Comfort, WV. Greenbrier County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., White Sulphur Elementary School, 150 Reed Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986. Jackson County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Ripley High School, 2 School Street, Ripley, WV 25271. Lincoln County 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., West Hamlin Elementary School, 114 Dairy Road, West Hamlin, WV 25571. Mercer County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Montcalm High School, 710 Simmons Rive Road, Montcalm, WV 24737. Mineral County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Frankfort High School, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley, WV 26753. Nicholas County 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Nicholas County High School, 30 Grizzley Lane., Summersville, WV 26651. 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Wilderness Fire Department, 119 E. Mount Lookout Road., Mount Lookout, WV 26678. Raleigh County 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Randolph County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Magnolia High School, 601 Maple Avenue, New Martinsville, WV 26155. Upshur County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Buckhanon Fire Department parking lot, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Thursday, December 30 Barbour County 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV 26416. Berkeley County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV 25401. Boone County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Scott High School, #1 Skyhawk Place, Madison, WV 25130. Braxton County 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Braxton County High School, 200 Jerry Burton Drive, Sutton, WV 26601. Greenbrier County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lewisburg Elementary, 492 Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Mercer County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Dr., Princeton, WV 24740. Mingo County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Burch Pre-K-8 School, 275 Bulldog Blvd., Delbarton, WV 25670. Monroe County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., James Monroe High School, 142 James Monroe Drive, Lindside, WV 2495. Preston County 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Preston High School, 400 Knight Drive, Kingwood, WV 26537. Raleigh County 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Randolph County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. Roane County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Spencer Middle School, 102 Chapman Avenue, Spencer, WV 25276. Summers County 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Summers County High School, 37 Bobcat Drive, Hinton, WV 25951. Upshur County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Buckhanon Fire Department parking lot, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Wood County 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln Facility, 3010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104. Friday, December 31 Barbour County 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV 26416. Boone County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Brookeview Elementary School, #1 Learning Way, Foster, WV 25081. Clay County 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25043. Grant County 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV 26847. Logan County 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Island, 1 Wildcat Way, Logan, WV 25601. Preston County 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Bruceton School, 70 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV 26525. Raleigh County 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Randolph County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. Upshur County 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Buckhanon Fire Department parking lot, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Wood County 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln Facility, 3010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104.​