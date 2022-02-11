North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Factory Worker with Mesothelioma in North Carolina to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get Specifics About Compensation That May Be Millions

North Carolina

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a former factory or mill worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation analysis of what your financial claim might be worth. Aside from being one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste have been assisting factory and mill workers with this rare cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this.

"If a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in North Carolina would like to receive the best possible financial compensation results it is vital they recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos at work.

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington.

Aside from offering instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

*The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/

*Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers."



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma