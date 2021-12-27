Submit Release
Ned Burns appointed to District 26 legislative seat

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little appointed Ned Burns of Bellevue to the District 26 House seat vacated by Representative Muffy Davis.

Burns currently serves as the Mayor of Bellevue and is a realtor. He has previously served as a substitute for Representatives Sally Toone and Muffy Davis in the Idaho Legislature.

Burns is a Democrat who will serve out the remainder of Davis’ term, which ends at the end of 2022. When a legislative seat is vacated midterm, the political party of the legislator who left the seat submits recommendations for replacements for the Governor’s consideration. More information available in Idaho Code here: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/title59/t59ch9/sect59-904a/

