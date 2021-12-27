Submit Release
Hunting for Musky on the Upper James River

Join Alex McCrickard, Aquatic Education Coordinator, and John Kirk, Access Education Coordinator, as they team up on their first ever fishing trip targeting the elusive Muskellunge, or “musky.” Alex and John put in a long hard day on the beautiful Upper James River in search of the fish of 10,000 casts. Jason Hallacher, District Fisheries Biologist, provides a wealth of information about musky biology, management, and population trends across the state. Learn how DWR manages and maintains some of the best musky fisheries across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast!

For additional information, visit the musky fishing in Virginia section of the DWR website.

