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DWR Fishing Report: Spring Striped Bass Fishing in Virginia

In this edition of the DWR Fishing Report, we’re highlighting spring striped bass fishing across Virginia’s tidal rivers.

Also known as rockfish, striped bass can be found schooling along channel edges, sandy flats, and grass beds, and in coastal areas, often sticking close to rocky shorelines and other hard structures that inspired their nickname.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what our fisheries biologists are seeing in the field this spring, plus tips for targeting striped bass from shore, kayak, boat, fly rod, or light tackle.

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DWR Fishing Report: Spring Striped Bass Fishing in Virginia

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