DOH News Release: Safe holiday celebrations

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) wishes everyone a joyous holiday season and reminds everyone to celebrate safely.

“Please, if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, get it now. Protect yourself and show aloha for family and friends by exercising caution this holiday season,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

Here are things you can do to guard against COVID-19 during holiday get-togethers.

Limit gatherings to household members

Celebrate with fully vaccinated & boosted people

Gather outside

Wear masks inside

Maintain distance

Take extra precautions to protect kupuna and those who can’t get vaccinated

Find information on COVID-19 vaccines and tests at www.hawaiicovid19.com.

COVID-19 case counts are soaring. We typically experience an increase in cases during and after holiday celebrations. Showing your love for family and friends will help the entire community.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

COVID-19 & Pandemic Response Administrative Assistant

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417