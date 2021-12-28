Knoxville Author Releases New Audiobook

“Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu” from the “Travels With Jim and Rita” e-book series with bonus PDF file now available from Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent report, the trade publication IBISWorld said that the audiobooks publishing industry in the U.S. in 2021 will end up being worth at least $1.3 billion. They and other industry experts expect the market to grow at 25% each year through 2027. With that in mind, Knoxville, TN author Jim Santos, already a successful writer with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and several International Living magazines and e-publications, has now used his experience as a voice over artist to release his sixth audiobook version of his one of his adventure travel books. “Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu” from the popular “Travels With Jim and Rita” e-book series is now available from Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. As a bonus, listeners will also be able to download a PDF file with 83 color photos from the trek.In this book, Jim and Rita, are tackling their biggest challenge yet - hiking the 26-mile Inca Trail to that wonder of the ancient world, Machu Picchu. As both are in their 60s, they are never quite sure if they will succeed. Follow along in "real time" in this day-by-day account of their experiences on this famous trail and destination. If you've ever considered the hike yourself or just wonder what it would be like for "regular people", not professional hikers, you will enjoy this story.NOTE: This story is an excerpt from “An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail”. This story deals only with the hike itself, and not any of the personal issues addressed in sometimes painful detail in An Uphill Climb.Now you can enjoy this adventure vicariously in the author’s own voice. Visit the Author’s Audiobook Web Page at https://www.jimsantosbooks.com/audiobooks for more information or to order your copy.About the Author: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.In addition to the just released “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life” , "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail", and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site ( http://jimsantosblog.com ) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark.Six of his publications are available as audiobooks, and he has also narrated books for other authors.###If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer’s Copy, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or jimsantos@mac.com