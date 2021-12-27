A New Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Tabula Sono

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tabula Sono is a new 3D virtual whiteboard platform that allows tabletop RPG gamers to connect online and play their games with new creative freedom. Developed by Icosa Studios, Tabula Sono is currently in the early access phase ahead of a public launch in spring 2022, after the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign runs in February 2022.

As an in-browser 3D virtual whiteboard for tabletop games, Tabula Sono simulates the inperson "table" experience loved by gamers worldwide. Meeting the Kickstarter funding goal will support the public launch of Tabula Sono as a free browser-based tool that works across any play system.

Built as an experience the gaming community can connect with, Tabula Sono will create a fully visualized virtual tabletop with a customizable environment and a free library of 3D miniatures. When discussing the upcoming Kickstarter campaign, an Icosa Studios spokesperson commented:

"As a team of professional product creators and marketers with a track record of delivering innovative digital launches for global brands, we have enjoyed developing a new virtual tabletop RPG gaming platform built around the desires and needs of the community.

"The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Tabula Sono will help keep our core product free at launch, and support the implementation of our marketing, infrastructure, and licensing plans.”

ABOUT THE TEAM

The team behind Tabula Sono are comprised of experienced product designers, developers, and marketers. Together, they have contributed to the launch of hundreds of new digital products, websites, apps, and experiences for clients, including Disney, Facebook, NASA, Cisco, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Sony, Oculus, Nike, Universal/NBC, Cartoon Network, and MTV, before forming Icosa Studios.

FUTURE PLANS FOR TABULA SONO

Tabula Sono aims to take the physical tabletop RPG gaming experience into the digital gaming space with the 3D tabletop visualization platform. The Kickstarter funding will ignite the launch plan for Tabula Sono, with the release of the free product followed by revenue-generating features to enhance the gaming experience. These include premium content, premium immersive effects, larger game sizes, and streaming tools. Additional new features are planned to elevate the virtual tabletop gaming experience from 2023 onwards.

Those interested in finding out more can visit the Tabula Sono Kickstarter page to receive notification of when the campaign is live, or contact the Icosa Studios team for more information.