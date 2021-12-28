RUTH BEATON WINS UNITED STATES COACH OF THE YEAR FOR FIELD HOCKEY

Ruth Beaton, head coach of West Newbury Pentucket (Mass.) brought her team to the state Final Four after numerous lean seasons

I am a competitor and I am not a quitter.” — Ruth Beaton

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Beaton, whose stick-to-it attitude allowed her team to reach the semifinal round of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 semifinal round after years of sub-.500 play, has been named United States Coach of the Year by TopOfTheCircle.com.

"Ruth Beaton has poured her heart and spirit into the Pentucket side, even though it took years before she won her first game," said TopOfTheCircle.com founder Al Mattei. "It has taken a while, but the Green-and-White found success in the fall of 2021."

Pentucket has had to make numerous adjustments over her coaching career. She had to adjust to numerous changes in NFHS rules her first four years of coaching, including the liberalization of obstruction, free substitution, and the elimination of offside. She and her teams won only one game between 1994 and 1997.

During the 2020-21 academic year, the team played its entire season 7-on-7 because of the unique health and safety protocols mandated by the state governing body of the sport. Heading into the 2021 fall season, Pentucket was deprived of its turf facility because of a real estate sale, and the team had to move to a grass pitch at a local elementary school.

The changes are to continue; in 2022, a new Pentucket High School building will open, with a future artificial grass pitch as well as a new mascot.

Throughout, Beaton's mantra, "Control the controllables," has been at the forefront of what she has done. Despite all of the obstacles, the Green-and-White rattled off a remarkable win streak in mid-season, rolling into the state tournament on a win streak and a remarkable number of clean sheets. Though the team lost 1-0 to eventual champions Watertown (Mass.), this was a turnaround season borne of hard work and overcoming obstacles.

"I have coached an incredibly humble group of girls," Beaton says. "Their confidence grew, and our postseason play was great. They hit their stride when it mattered most. This was for all the girls, and young men, who have played Pentucket field hockey over the years and fought, in spite of the won-loss record."

