Christmas Statement from Governor Phil Scott - 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on Christmas:

“The Christmas season can mean different things to different people, but for me, it’s a time of hope, giving and reflection. I still believe there is a lot of good in the world, and we’ve all been on the receiving end of that good, even though it sometimes goes unnoticed. It’s important for each of us to find a way to give back with those small, everyday acts of kindness and goodwill that can make all the difference for someone.

“I’m always inspired by Vermonters for their willingness to extend helping hands to those in need. Those deeds are even more important this time of year, and I hope we can take time to celebrate the good, because the last couple years have been tough on everyone. I’m confident Vermonters will continue to find ways to meet the moment, support one another and lead with empathy and heart.

“Diana and I wish all Vermonters who celebrate a very Merry Christmas.”

