COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Milk
- Company Name:
- SEVIROLI FOODS, INC.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Rotini with Plant based Bolognese Meal Kit
Company Announcement
SEVIROLI FOODSA INC., of Garden City is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due to an undeclared allergen – milk in the product
The affected products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the US.
The issue was discovered on December 22, 2021. The recall was initiated after discovering that Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. All product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.
The following products, with the specific lot numbers, are subject to recall:
|
Item #
|
UPC #
|
Item Description
|
Lot Code
|
Sell by Date
|19759
|842379197598
|Aplenty Rotini with Plant based Bolognese Meal Kit 24oz
|1148
|May 28,2022
|1161
|June 10,2022
|1162
|June 11, 2022
Code is located on the back of the back, bottom center. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Customers with any questions or concerns may contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext 111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Seviroli Customer Service
- 516-222-6220 Ext 111