Company Announcement Date: December 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: December 27, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: SEVIROLI FOODS, INC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Rotini with Plant based Bolognese Meal Kit

SEVIROLI FOODSA INC., of Garden City is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due to an undeclared allergen – milk in the product

The affected products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the US.

The issue was discovered on December 22, 2021. The recall was initiated after discovering that Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. All product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.

The following products, with the specific lot numbers, are subject to recall:

Item # UPC # Item Description Lot Code Sell by Date 19759 842379197598 Aplenty Rotini with Plant based Bolognese Meal Kit 24oz 1148 May 28,2022 1161 June 10,2022 1162 June 11, 2022

Code is located on the back of the back, bottom center. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext 111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.