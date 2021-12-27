Home Painting - 4 Mistakes Made in Choosing Colors
Color plays a more important role in our lives than anyone can realize - in people's mood and energy, psychology, and even health.
In something so important, then, there is no room for sloppiness and mistakes! Therefore, to put down know-how and many years of experience and to gather 4 mistakes usually made in painting Gikas Contracting advise the following.
1. Forget the decoration
Many start renovating a space by choosing a color, without taking into account the decoration of the space. To keep, even in general, the same furniture, curtain, paintings, etc. in the space, definitely take them into account when choosing colors! If you are planning to move to a different decoration, make sure there is consistency between it and the color of the walls.
2. Submit to the classic
Many, although love bright and vibrant colors, follow classic choices. Do not be afraid to experiment with something unconventional, just do it carefully and always in combination with more neutral tones, to highlight the charm of the space.
3. Monochrome in the same room
Avoid monochrome in the same space. Use favorite shades as a base, which is complemented by tones that could blend harmoniously with each other in terms of walls, furniture and other interior decoration elements. In this way painters achieve harmony in the space without tiring the eye.
4. Favorite color fits in the interior of the whole house
Another common mistake! As much as people love a color e.g., red is not harmoniously beautiful to adopt throughout the house! Each space and room have a separate use, and each color emits a different atmosphere and character. Always take in account to combine these two factors.
New research reveals that color compositions in painting services, especially in the environment where people spend most of their time, even affect physical health.
Colors are key expressions of our emotions and as a result can reflect our mood and psychology. New research reveals that color compositions, especially in the environment where we spend most of our time, such as home or office, even affect our physical health, contributing to well-being and relaxation.
In fact, it is not uncommon for the way we choose to color or decorate our space, but even the color of our clothes, to confirm corresponding characteristics of our personality. Read below, then, about the symbolism of each color and the unique effect that each has on human psychology.
People who identify with white, do not compromise with anything less than perfect. They are interested in their appearance and health, while they do not like chatter or complicated designs. They love independence and plan their future with optimism.
Those who choose the color black are distinguished for their determination, high taste and awareness of their superiority. They are organized, politely detached and very honest. They do not easily reveal the weakest elements of their character.
Those who love red, are undoubtedly intense, partly irritable, personalities who thirst for adventure and do not hesitate to take risks in order to achieve their lofty goals. They have leadership characteristics and are dynamically seeking success, attention and recognition! In the professional arena they are distinguished for their competitiveness!
"Square" people prefer green for the stability and logic it inspires. They are people who like to talk about their actions, while maintaining stable relationships for the rest of their lives. Moral values, family and tradition are their ideals, while they love to advise others wisely and in a balanced way.
Intelligence is the main feature of people who choose yellow. The need for continuous development keeps them constantly on the move to discover new experiences. They have an appeal to technology, and often excel as speech operators. Sometimes they tend to over-analyze things and stubbornly claim. They do not waste their time, while they are quite selective in those who choose for friends or partners.
Honesty, strictness and responsibility are never separated from the people who choose brown as their favorite color. These are mature people, stable and responsible who work hard.
If you like orange, you are probably a calm and sociable person who is known for his friendliness and good intentions. You love companionship and you know how to enjoy the joys of life. Optimism and creativity are characteristics that suit you perfectly!
The biggest advantage of those who love purple is the imagination but also the empathy. They do not trust easily and can guess the thoughts and intentions of those around them.
Sensitivity and daydreaming make people who prefer pink need attention, support and tenderness. They always have understanding and like to take care of others. They treat the world with romance and excel in professions that have to do with young children.
With the above in mind, it is no coincidence that the psychology of colors is being analyzed more and more nowadays, revealing more and more their subconscious influence in life.
Whatever color or shade, however, you prefer and whatever type you belong to, the only sure thing is that you will find all the useful knowledge and inspiration to make the best use of the power of colors in your own space!
