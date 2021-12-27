Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in automotive digital cockpit industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A digital cockpit is an assembly of digital instruments including an infotainment system with one or two digital screens and knobs in a vehicle that offer reliable safety information to the driver. The digital cockpit also offers a driver access to media and maps using instrumental clusters, HMI applications, and wireless connectivity in the vehicle improving the attention, focus, and driving experience on the road. Nowadays, digital cockpit has become an integral and highly attractive component in vehicles, as demand for immersive digital experience and advanced features by consumers is rising.

For instance, recently the Seoul Company revealed its 2019 digital cockpit, in partnership with Harman, which imbues Samsung’s voice assistant with automotive intelligence. In January 2018, Visteon showcased modern technology in the digital cockpit market for autonomous driving and introduced its DriveCore autonomous driving controller, which is a hardware/software platform that enables automakers to build an autonomous driving solution in an open collaboration model. In October 2018, Continental revealed a full-color demonstrator of an automotive-specific Head-up Display (HUD) based on waveguide technology, in collaboration with DigiLens.

Major Market Players:

• Visteon

• Continental

• Robert Bosch

• Denso

• Clarion

• Magneti Marelli

• Valeo

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Magna International

• ZF Friedrichshafen

The factors that drive the market include growing production of automobiles, rising sales of electric vehicles, demand for advanced user experience in vehicles, and rising concerns over driver and passenger safety. Promotion of digital cockpit functions by OEMs as some of the most advanced features and adoption of these features in the mid-priced and economy segment passenger cars creates a positive environment for the automotive digital cockpit market. Rising number of connected vehicles and technological advancements in vehicle human machine interface along with growth in awareness and demand for enhanced personalized user experience and convenience features are anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market. In addition, high cost of digital cockpit system and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are expected to may hinder the automotive digital cockpit market growth. However, emerging economies, increase in disposable income of middle class group, growth in popularity of electric vehicles, and increase in introduction of holographic display are provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Equipment

• Digital Instrument Cluster

• Advanced Head Unit

• HUD

• Camera Based Driver Monitoring System

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger

• Commercial Vehicle

By propulsion

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Application

• Luxury Cars

• Mid-segment Cars

The Market is segmented on the basis of equipment, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region. By equipment, it is categorized into digital instrument cluster, advanced head unit, HUD, and camera-based driver monitoring system. On the basis of vehicle type, it is classified into passenger and commercial vehicle. By propulsion type, it is categorized into Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).By application, it is bifurcated into luxury cars and mid-segment carsBy region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the automotive digital cockpit market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in automotive digital cockpit industry.

• The automotive digital cockpit market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current automotive digital cockpit market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

