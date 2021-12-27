United States Home Office Furniture Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

United States Home Office Furniture Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Home Office Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Home office furniture includes multi-functional furniture units that are utilized for creating a professional setup in at-home or remote workspaces. The furniture units are ergonomically designed and used for seating, installing personal computers, storing and filing papers and documents, etc. Home office furniture is widely used by employees, professionals, and entrepreneurs, and comprises of computers, writing corner desks, tables, chairs, drawers, couches, bookshelves, etc. They are usually produced using durable materials, such as wood, steel, plastic, etc. Home office furniture are available in various aesthetically appealing styles and finishes that are lightweight, comfortable, portable, minimalist, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Home Office Furniture Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) model by organizations owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily driving the United States home office furniture market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of e-commerce retail channels and online furniture stores is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, numerous product manufacturers and vendors are utilizing celebrity endorsements and efficient engagement campaigns to improve brand awareness, which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the launch of technologically advanced smart furniture that are integrated with sensors to improve productivity, comfort, posture, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, the rapid development of sustainable and non-toxic coatings, coupled with the advent of furniture rental services, is further anticipated to bolster the United States home office furniture market.

United States Home Office Furniture Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Seating

• Storage Units and File Cabinets

• Desks and Tables

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

