Research Report Explores The Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Will Be Valued At US$ 274.40 Bn By 2021 to 2030

Factors that drive the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market include rise in awareness among the population about the treatment options of cancer.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market was accounted for $135.49 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $274.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in incidence of cancer, rise in the global geriatric population, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the global oncology/cancer drugs market. However, adverse effect associated with use of cancer drugs hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of pipeline drugs and high growth potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on type, the targeted therapy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the immunotherapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of bases, the breast cancer segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the lung cancer segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

•AbbVie Inc.

•Amgen

•Astellas Pharma Inc.

•AstraZeneca PLC

•Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

•F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

•Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,)

•Merck & Co., Inc.

•Novartis AG

•Pfizer Inc.

