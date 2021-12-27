Weight Loss and Obesity Market Analysis 2021 | Upcoming threat 2028

Weight Loss and Obesity Market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Weight Loss and Obesity Market by Dietary Supplements (Dietary Food, Dietary Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Fitness and Surgical Equipment (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipments, Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment)". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Obesity is a medical term used when excessive accumulation of fat occurs in the body. It may have numerous adverse effects on health, which increases the chances of occurrence of diseases and ultimately reduces life expectancy of an individual. Some of the diseases to which an obese individual is prone include type II diabetes, heart diseases, osteoarthritis and even certain types of cancer. One-third of adults in the U.S are obese. The rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases is creating the need for weight loss programs and obesity management. The increase in heath concern, high disposable income and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. The availability of low cost substitutes and expensive customization is limiting the growth of this market. The increasing rate of obesity among children provides significant opportunities for growth of this market.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Weight Loss and Obesity Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

By Dietary Supplements

On the basis of dietary supplements, this market can be classified into food, beverages, and supplements. The dietary food includes low-calorie meals, sugar-free confectionaries, organic food, and meal replacements. The dietary beverages comprise of green tea, low-calorie drinks, and slimming water. The weight loss supplements include protein, fiber, and conjugated tea extract.

BY DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

•Dietary Food

•Dietary Beverages

•Dietary Supplements

BY FITNESS AND SURGICAL EQUIPMENT

•Cardiovascular Training Equipment

•Strength Training Equipment

•Body Composition Analyzers

•Fitness Monitoring Equipment

•Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipments

•Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

The major players in this market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Gold’s Gym International, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Nutrisystem Inc.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.