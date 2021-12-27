Tejjy Inc. Welcomes the New Year, Recalling BIM Projects of 2021

Best of Tejjy Inc. BIM Projects in 2021 Revit BIM Architectural Model of Jhaveri Brother Bungalow Tejjy Inc. Executed Penn Elementary School Renovation with BIM Mechanical Piping Model for Pollution Control Plant in Lorton, VA Laser Scanning for As-Built Project in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, December 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 pandemic is not a setback for Tejjy Inc. BIM service provider in USA, as the company progressed with a wide array of BIM Projects in 2021. As the year ends, Tejjy Inc. is all set for a new journey holding positive works of 2021.Tejjy Inc. BIM technology firm in USA has executed significant projects in 2021. Starting from 3D modeling, 4D scheduling, 5D cost estimation to laser scanning & facility management, Tejjy Inc. has flawlessly accomplished several BIM projects. Even if COVID strikes every market, Tejjy Inc.'s spirited environment with Covid security measures helped Tejjy Inc. in delivering projects with strict accordance to time and budget.Best of Tejjy Inc. BIM Projects in 2021:1. Used Laser Scanning for a Project in Baltimore, USA: Point cloud conversion to 3D BIM model played a significant role for the renovation work of the existing building. Tejjy Inc. developed required elements in 3D, based on scanned data for the modeling of all services.2. Implemented School Renovation with BIM: Building Information Modelers of the company created the Coordination Drawing at LOD 300 for accurate architectural, structural and MEP planning. This facilitated in reducing project rework as well as material wastage. Through as-built renovation, engineers successfully developed a sustainable solution for the educational institution.3. Accomplished As-Built Model from Point Cloud for DC Project: As-built model is created from the point cloud, saving time and money for the project, notifying the management team about the progress of development. The clients who benefited from as-built drawings have a detailed record of improvements during the construction process, making it easy to visualize the next steps of the project.4. Carved Out Effective BIM Execution Plan for Pollution Control Plant: Tejjy Inc. carved out an effective BIM execution plan for award-winning Norman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant, based in Lorton, VA. BIM engineers produced mechanical piping & infrastructure models before on-site coordination for wastewater management.5. Architectural Modeling for Jhaveri Brother Bungalow: BIM modelers produced an architectural model at LOD 350 for the Jhaveri Brother Bungalow project. Building Information Modeling facilitated effective collaboration amongst project team members, reducing errors during the construction phase and improving documentation & cost control.Sukh Singh, VP of Tejjy Inc. stated – "We used Building Information Modeling services for clash coordination of Architectural, Engineering and Construction clients. Our modelers worked with Revit & Navisworks software for creating 3D Models of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing & Fire Protection services. Constructability reviews were conducted for RFI Generation & as-built updates. BIM engineers delivered shop drawings, facilitating complete coordination amongst engineers and MEP consultants. Detailed quantity takeoffs incorporating manufacturer's reference were also provided."Autodesk Revit is a great support to Tejjy BIM engineers for streamlined collaboration amongst project stakeholders, decreasing errors and improving building performance. Building Information Modeling facilitated enhanced productivity at a lesser time by augmenting ease of access for maintenance provisions as well as facility management. Starting from BIM modeling to structural steel detailing, Tejjy marked an example of excellence by perfectly accomplishing projects.Read more about the BIM case study of Tejjy Inc. Take a look at the Milestone Achievements of Tejjy Inc. in 2021:New Offices:• Established more offices in DC, Maryland, Alaska for reinforcing ties with clients.• Redesigned offices with a modern and collaborative feel to support the BIM work process.New Initiatives:• Welcomed new techniques to lead the construction sector like: Facilities Operations Facility Management services Point Cloud Laser Scanning VR (Virtual Reality) AR (Augmented Reality) Drone 3D Printing IoT (Internet of Things)Obtained ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management:• Earned ISO 9001:2015 certifications for quality management systemQualifies to bid on GSA:• Serving AED professionals for the last 15 years, Tejjy has now been qualified to bid on GSA (General Services Administration) schedulingAs a well-known design-build firm in USA providing BIM, engineering, laser scanning, architectural services, permit expediting and construction management services, Tejjy keeps their spirits motivated, wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year.Tejjy Inc. accomplished 2500+ projects for AEC clients in Houston, Washington DC, Baltimore, Virginia, Maryland and DMV areas and would continue to play a key role in accelerating the growth of the BIM market. To obtain BIM services, get in touch with Tejjy BIM consultants at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.

15th-anniversary celebration of Tejjy Inc. in 2021