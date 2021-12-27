Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market Projected to Hit $213 million by 2026

The medical bandages market accounted for $136 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market by Product (Gauze Bandage, Adhesive Bandage, Cohesive Bandage, and Elastic Bandage),Application (Surgical Wounds, Traumatic &Laceration Wounds, Burns, Ulcer, Sports Injuries, and Other Wounds), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The medical bandages market accounted for $136 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of sport injuries in the country, surge in geriatric population, and rise in number of accident cases in the country drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market. However, availability of advanced wound care products may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, better access to healthcare services and availability of improved healthcare infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Leading market players analyzed in the research include The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad), Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, The 3M Company, Medtronic plc., and Cardinal Health.

The demand for medical bandages is on the rise in Saudi Arabia, owing to surge in incidence of sports injuries. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By product, the gauze bandage segment occupied approximately more than half share of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market in 2018.

By application, the surgical wounds segment occupied one-third share of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market in 2018.

By application, the ulcers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for half share of the market in 2018.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

