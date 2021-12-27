Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Wayne Thiebaud

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Wayne Thiebaud, world-renowned artist and Californian:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of California artist Wayne Thiebaud. From gumball machines to the landscapes of San Francisco, he transformed everyday life into an iconic statement of color and form.  A devoted Sacramentan, Wayne gave back to the people of California as a long-time art professor at both Sacramento City College and later, at the University of California at Davis. Wayne Thiebaud was the pride of California, and a great gift to the world.”

