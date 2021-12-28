THE NEXT GENERATION OF NFT ARRIVES WITH NGEMZ
NGEMZ CREATES NFT's BACKED BY CRYPTOCURRENCY. DESIGNED TO GIVE NFT BUYERS COMPLETE PEACE OF MIND AND PROTECT THEIR INVESTMENT WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY.
“Over the past 12 months, the world of NFT has exploded into the mainstream, and we are seeing thousands of individuals starting their journey into this exciting investment opportunity. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the popularity of NFTs continues to rise, NGemz is the innovative new company that is creating the next generation of products designed to give buyers complete peace of mind. Each NGemz NFT sold will be backed by cryptocurrency, ensuring that each piece will always carry the value of that crypto. The first NFT release from this pioneering new brand will be launched exclusively on Solsea.io on January 5th and midday PST.
2021 has undoubtedly been the year that has firmly put the world of NFT on the map. The explosion into the mainstream has catapulted the industry into the mainstream, with August seeing a record-breaking $5.2 billion in trading volume, according to a report by DappRadar.
While this incredible growth is only set to surge, it can be very tough for newcomers to know the right investments to make. NGemz is the all-new company designed to revolutionize the industry and was formed by a dedicated and passionate team who have been working across the cryptocurrency and NFT sectors since 2017. They are committed to changing the narrative and giving their investors complete peace of mind that their investment is backed by something tangible while also giving them a clear ability to see how it is performing and growing.
Each NFT produced by NGemz will be financially backed with a special cryptocurrency at the time of the release. This innovative approach ensures that investors will have complete security and will be able to sell their NFT back to NGemz at any time to receive the current price of the cryptocurrency that is backing it.
In this volatile world, coupled with so much uncertainty in this emerging market, this tangible backing is helping to create the next generation of this exciting industry. Of course, NGemz is fully expecting that the overall value of each NFT will far exceed the value of the cryptocurrency that is backing it, making it a truly appealing NFT for newcomers and experienced investors alike.
NGemz will be releasing their first limited-edition NFT, Druids, exclusively via Solsea.io this coming January 5th at noon (PST). Just 2,500 of the eye-catching Druids NFTs will be available, and the collection has been designed to showcase not only the individuality of each character but also the cryptocurrency that they are being guaranteed by.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the pioneering new NFT, Gregory Pilon, CEO of NGemz, added, “Over the past 12 months, the world of NFT has exploded into the mainstream, and we are seeing thousands of individuals starting their journey into this exciting investment opportunity. However, with several years at the forefront of this growing industry, we know just how confusing and complex it can first appear.
That is why we decided to launch NGemz. We wanted to create an alternative option for both new and experienced investors that gave them complete peace of mind that their investments are backed by a tangible cryptocurrency. We believe that customers should have the confidence that their investments are going to increase in value over time while also giving them the ability to sell their NFT back to us at any time.
Our unique digital art pieces are designed to give buyers complete assurance that their NFT will increase in value as the cryptocurrency market continues to expand and grow.”
