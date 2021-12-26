Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:03 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene and was later arrested by responding officers.

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

