Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a towering figure for human rights, Black empowerment, and peace on Earth — I was honored to have known him and to have stood with him against apartheid. A man of deep faith, both in God and in humanity, he drew on his Christianity to model behavior for others that he believed would lead people in South Africa and across the world to treat one another better, to spread kindness, and to embrace equality. Recognized in many countries for his contributions and his teachings, his heart was always at home, where he dreamed of a South Africa that would be free, democratic, and with equal opportunity for all its people. That is the South Africa he helped build, and I join with all of its people and with so many others worldwide in paying tribute to his memory and in being thankful for the extraordinary gift that was his life.”