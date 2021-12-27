Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,444 in the last 365 days.

Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story

Workers netting newly-cut trees for customers

Workers netting newly-cut trees for customers

Farmer transporting newly-cut trees

Farmer transporting newly-cut trees

Anne Allen Farms

Anne Allen Farms

New documentary feature follows two Christmas tree farmers as they prepare for the holiday amid rising prices and tree shortages

In somewhat of a gray and dark time, it’s important to shed light on a tradition that we may subconsciously take for granted.”
— Jamie Macdonald, director and producer of Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JJMAC Productions, an award-winning independent documentary production company announced today the digital release of Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story, a new documentary featuring two Christmas tree farmers as they prepare for this holiday season amid rising prices and tree shortages.

The short film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the heartfelt and intimate relationships between the farmers as they contend with the impact of inflation and a tree shortage brought on by the 2008 recession. Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story gives viewers a peek into the work involved in one of America’s oldest holiday traditions, and the tender moments that arise in this annual journey to find the perfect tree.

As consumers headed into this holiday season, they were met with higher prices for Christmas trees. According to economists, the price for both live and artificial trees jumped 10 to 30 percent this year. However, the cause of the increase was more directly tied to the 2008 recession and farmers’ decision to plant fewer trees more than a decade ago because of dwindling demand.

“It would typically cost $2,800 to get a load of trees from Canada, now it’s $4,000,” said Jack Sangillo, a farmer on Anne Ellen Farms and one of the main protagonists of the film. His father purchased the land twenty years ago and converted it from a potato farm to a Christmas trees farm.

“These farmers help fulfill our Christmas traditions year after year,” said Jamie Macdonald, director and producer of Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story. “In somewhat of a gray and dark time, it’s important to shed light on a tradition that we may subconsciously take for granted. The growing, maintaining, and caring for a Christmas tree is a lot more intense and unpredictable than many may be aware of, especially in the world in which we live today.”

To view the film, click here.

Vania Andre
Muser Inc
vania@muser.nyc

Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story

You just read:

Timber: A Sappy Holiday Story

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.