Fun Exercise Technique to Help Get In Shape for the New Year
Laughing 100-200 times per day is the cardiovascular equivalent of rowing for 10 minutes.MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is around the corner and everyone is looking for a fun way to get back in shape to fulfill their annual resolutions. One of the most exuberant workouts for 2022 is Laughtercising®, a technique requiring 10 minutes of vigorous laughter.
According to William F. Fry, M.D., associate professor of clinical psychiatry at Stanford University, "...laughing 100-200 times per day is the cardiovascular equivalent of rowing for 10 minutes. When something strikes you as funny, you laugh. And when you laugh, your body responds. You flex, then relax, 15 facial muscles plus dozens of others all over your body. Your pulse and respiration increase briefly, oxygenating your blood. And your brain experiences a decrease in pain perception, possibly associated with the production of pain-killing, pleasure-giving endorphins."
"Laughing's not as easy as it may sound," explained Laughtercising's creator, Betty Hoeffner. "First you have to put your ego aside because you can feel silly breaking out into raucous laughter. Then you have to work your way up to laughing out loud, non-stop, for 10 minutes. Once you become proficient, you'll be able to break out into hysterical laughter instantaneously which, after a few minutes, becomes real, works up a great sweat and gets my abs aching. This daily ritual enhances my mental health.”
For those who need help, Hoeffner created an audio track of contagious laughter called, "Laugh It Off." Instructions advise listeners to laugh along with the laugh instructors continuously for at least one minute. Every day, increase the laugh session by a minute until you can laugh for ten minutes nonstop.
"Since laughter is also a great stress reliever, we made the CD 60 minutes long so it can be played in the background, like Zen music, to lighten your spirit during times of stress," explained Hoeffner who is the co-founder Hey U.G.L.Y., the bullying/suicide-prevention nonprofit organization that is saving the lives of young people who are suicidal due to bullying. "Playing the CD quietly in the background while at work, studying for exams or struggling with an anxiety-ridden problem can help lighten your mood and put a smile on your face."
TV fitness guru, Denis Austin says, "Laughing is great exercise. It tightens your abs, gets your endorphins going, and filters out all those anxieties that weigh you down.”
"Laugh It Off" MP3 is available at Laughtercising.com for $10.00 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Hey U.G.L.Y. Inc., NFP, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers young people to be part of the solution to bullying, substance abuse, racism and suicide. Bullying is a serious mental health issue that is a leading cause in school shootings, suicide, substance abuse, self-harm, violence, eating disorders, low grades, gangs, truancy and school dropout. U.G.L.Y. is an acronym meaning Unique Gifted Lovable You
Betty Hoeffner
Hey U.G.L.Y., Inc. NFP
+1 219-814-4224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn