Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B3007219
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Travis Hess
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12-25-21/ 0427 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5053 Vermont Route 9, Woodford, VT.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown/At Large
VICTIM: Woodford General Store
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the early morning of 12-25-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of an alarm activation at the Woodford General Store located at 5053 Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.