Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B3007219

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Travis Hess

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12-25-21/ 0427 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5053 Vermont Route 9, Woodford, VT.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown/At Large

VICTIM: Woodford General Store

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the early morning of 12-25-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of an alarm activation at the Woodford General Store located at 5053 Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.