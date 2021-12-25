Submit Release
News Search

There were 63 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,430 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B3007219

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Travis Hess                             

STATION:   VSP - Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12-25-21/ 0427 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5053 Vermont Route 9, Woodford, VT.

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown/At Large                                           

 

VICTIM: Woodford General Store

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the early morning of 12-25-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of an alarm activation at the Woodford General Store located at 5053 Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building and several items of value were taken from the store. The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.