BeEzrat Hashem Inc.'s Rabbi Yaron Reuven, Rabbi Efraim Kachlon Report 263% Growth and Support from Israel Chief Rabbi

Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Shows Support for BeEzrat Hashem Inc. BeEzrat Hashem Inc. 2021 Update

The organization announces $500,00 in potential funding to help build a tuition-free Yeshiva, Beit Mussar building.

I am giving my blessing to Rabbi Yaron Reuven and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon, the heads of the BeEzrat Hashem organization.” — The Rishon LeZion HaRav Yitzchak Yosef shlit’a

FLORIDA, USA, December 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of rapid growth, Jewish Kiruv (outreach) organization BeEzrat Hashem Inc. announces $500,000 in donor match funding towards their $4.5 Million goal for a tuition-free Yeshiva. The new fundraising campaign is being launched together with the organization’s annual update – which reports a growth of 263% for class viewership.The organization’s update includes notable endorsements. During the past year, BeEzrat Hashem Inc. received public support videos and letters from multiple Gdoley HaDor including: The Head Sephardic Rav of Israel the Rishon LeZion HaRav Yitzhak Yosef, HaRav Yaakov Zamir, and HaRav Gidon ben Moshe.Some of the other highlights being reported in the 2021 update include:• Feeding over 25,000 Jews in Israel, more than double the amount from 2020• Opening a full-time girls seminary, Bnot Aliyah, in Tel Tzion for troubled teens• Opening a full-time men’s Dayanut Kollel, Simchat Yaakov in Jerusalem• Teachings being distributed globally in 10 languagesBeEzrat Hashem Inc.’s tuition-free Yeshiva project aims to bring private Torah education to the public without cost. The project is also to include a synagogue and elite Kollel. BeEzrat Hashem Inc. currently offers online classes and private Torah guidance for free.To become a partner for the tuition-free Yeshiva and Beit Mussar building visit:About BeEzrat Hashem Inc.BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is a Jewish 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to solving the spiritual ignorance and moral crises we have in the world today. The organizations’ kiruv (bringing people closer to HaShem and His holy Torah) message and endless work is spread throughout the world. In addition to an extensive online presence, BeEzrat HaShem Inc. distributes hundreds of thousands of Torah CDs and kiruv packages by mail. Rabbi Yaron Reuven and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon have become the providers of teachings topics such as: Wasting Seed, Avodah Zarah in sheitels (wigs), immodesty/sexual exploitation, conversion to Judaism, anti-missionary, and Mussar (Character Development). By unapologetically teaching and proving the Emet (Truth) of the God of Yisrael and His Torah to every person that desires it, countless people are finally being given the tools to choose to live wisely.

Revolutionizing The Future Today: BH 5781 Track Record, Free Yeshiva and Beit Mussar Building Plan