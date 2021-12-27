RaphaCure partners with Zeebon for foraying into North East market

Logo of RaphaCure

RaphaCure

Logo of Zeebon

Zeebon

RaphaCure & Zeebon will leverage their innovative healthtech solutions to provide qualitative and affordable healthcare in North East India

We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with RaphaCure for serving the North East people better with cutting-edge healthtech solutions. This collaboration will strengthen our presence further”
— Simanta Shekhar
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital healthcare services provider, RaphaCure on Monday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with North East India’s largest diagnostics services provider ‘Zeebon’ as the company forays into the burgeoning healthcare market in this region.

Zeebon is the largest diagnostics services provider in North-Eastern states and leverages multiple tech-enabled solutions for providing various diagnostics services at users’ doorsteps. Noted singer, composer, and music producer Simanta Shekhar is the Founder of Zeebon. Currently, Shekar also acts as the Chairman of Assam State Film Finance & Development Corporation.

With this strategic partnership, RaphaCure & Zeebon will leverage their innovative healthtech solutions to provide qualitative and affordable healthcare for people living even in the remotest areas of this region. The entry of RaphaCure is expected to bring in a paradigm shift in how healthcare is delivered in North-Eastern states that are geographically located in difficult and hilly terrain. Apart from introducing its cutting-edge telemedicine platforms, RaphaCure will also bring in revolutionary changes in the wellness space in North East India.

Commenting on this strategic tie-up, Founder of Zeebon, Simanta Shekhar said, ”We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with RaphaCure for serving the North East people better with cutting-edge healthtech solutions. This collaboration will help us to strengthen our penetration into the market further along with providing all critical healthcare services under one roof.”

Hailing the partnership as a breakthrough, Founder and MD of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar said, “We are excited to partner with Zeebon, North-East India’s leading diagnostic tests provider having a wide network of presence in the region. We find great synergy in our healthcare services offerings and will together strive to meet the users’ healthcare needs through various technological interventions.”

As a leading healthtech company, RaphaCure is bringing in a paradigm shift in the Indian healthcare landscape. Tens of thousands of patients are benefitting from the company’s cutting-edge digital platforms that enable seamless access to healthcare services in remote locations. Users can avail doctor on call, diagnostic tests, Covid19 care, vaccination, ambulance service, wellness activities, pharmacy, fitness, mental wellness, elder’s care, and corporate packages at their preferred location. The company is currently building a team of professionals in its mission to provide healthcare services in the most remote areas of India.

About Zeebon:

Zeebon is North East India's leading health test at home service offering a wide range of health tests across several cities of North East India. It has a network of state-of-the-art fully automated laboratories and a large team of highly skilled phlebotomists who specialize in sample collection from homes. The company delivers the best quality care at affordable prices with compassion. Zeebon brings world-class medical care into our patients’ homes and aims to make primary healthcare not only more accessible but also more affordable and accountable to all our patients’ needs.

For more information contact us:

Kaushiki Pathak, Project Head
Zeebon
Email: customercare@zeebon.in
www.zeebon.in

Nanda Kumar
RaphaCure
+91 99676 48845
email us here

You just read:

RaphaCure partners with Zeebon for foraying into North East market

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nanda Kumar
RaphaCure
+91 99676 48845
Company/Organization
RaphaCure
38/3, 6th cross, VIBGYOR High school road, opp. Thomas Square, HSR Extension, Reliable Tranquil Layout
Bengaluru, 560102
India
+91 99676 48845
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

RaphaCure, powered by COGNOTA HEALTHCARE is a leading healthcare management company in India that provides a host of services including tele-medicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care, and wellness solution to individual patients and corporate firms. It has developed a hybrid service model comprising both online and on-premises to serve people at their nearest pin codes. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 100 hospitals across India. It also counts more than 50 marquee corporate houses as its clients in the wellness services segment.

About RaphaCure

More From This Author
RaphaCure partners with Zeebon for foraying into North East market
Serial technology entrepreneur Sanjeev Dahiwadkar joins RaphaCure Board
Dr. Jahangir Alam selects Cognota Healthcare’s teleconsultation platform for serving patients across the globe
View All Stories From This Author