UZBEKISTAN, December 24 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Uzbekistan GTL – a giant plant launched in the middle of the steppe

On December 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Uzbekistan GTL plant in Kashkadarya region.

Just a few years ago there was a bare steppe here. In a short time, a giant plant, a chemical cluster appeared on this site. The complex marks a new stage in the development of the domestic industry. Its construction was under the constant attention of the Head of the state. The President came here and got acquainted with the progress of work in 2017 and 2018. The construction, which did not stop even during the pandemic, is completed today.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev walked around the complex and got acquainted with the technological process.

The plant is unique both in terms of investment and scale. Its cost is 3 billion 420 thousand USD. The area of ​​facilities is 135 hectares. The fact that more than 13 thousand engineers and workers were involved in the construction at the same time shows how much work has been done.

Before that, such large complexes were built in only four countries of the world – Qatar, Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia.

More than 10 thousand pieces of equipment are installed at the plant, produced by about 130 leading enterprises in 24 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia and China. 140 international licenses and patents are received for the use of technological solutions, equipment and processes. Most of them have no analogs in the world.

The plant is capable of processing 3.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and producing 307 thousand tons of aviation kerosene, 724 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 437 thousand tons of naphtha, 53 thousand tons of liquefied gas. There is the possibility of working in five different modes: the plant can adaptively increase the volume of production of the products for which more orders have been received.

The President instructed the responsible persons to expand geological exploration and strengthen the raw material base of local factories.

“We have big plans in this industry. They need guaranteed raw materials. Before a deposit was found and sold. Now we are trying to process it ourselves so that the people could benefit. In the future, the demand for products manufactured here will only grow. The world is moving to a green economy. That is why we must use new geophysical equipment and deepen geological research”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The giant plant requires a lot of energy. In this regard, the enterprise is self-sufficient. 650 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year will be generated from the steam generated by the plant’s operation. Thanks to this, the plant provides itself with electricity, and can also supply electricity to the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex and another new enterprise. The saved electricity will be used to supply houses and businesses.

The Head of the state visited the plant’s control room, from where the production and its safety are controlled and monitored. The center employs young people trained by the American corporation Honeywell.

“I am very glad to see that you, having mastered modern knowledge, having studied foreign languages, gaining experience abroad, are working at such an enterprise”, the President said in an interview with them. – Your knowledge is your wealth. I talked to a guy-operator from Karakalpakstan, he says that he receives a salary of 15 million soums. I want there to be even more young people like that. And for this, I ask you to urge your peers to follow you, to do science, to become professionals.

We started the creation of 5 chemical-technological clusters in Tashkent, Navoi, Fergana, Bukhara regions and in Ustyurt. Who will work there? Of course, people like you, our boys and girls.

The President also examined the modern laboratory of the complex and the plant for processing industrial water.

Instructions were given on the development of satellite production around the plant, construction of housing, sports and cultural facilities for the plant workers.

Source: UzA