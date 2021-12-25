THE FRANKFORTER GROUP ACQUIRES CLASS A++ HIGH-RISE FOR $142M IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO

The Julian Apartments - Orlando

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frankforter Group is proud to announce its most recent acquisition, The Julian Apartments, a 409-unit Class A++ 14-story rental community in the heart of the emerging Creative Village in Downtown Orlando.

The Julian is the gem of the high barrier-to-entry, master-planned Creative Village, that is transforming 68 acres of city-owned land into a high-quality, sustainable neighborhood that, when completed, will represent more than $2 billion in new development and a dynamic mix of uses including office, higher education, retail/dining, hotels, parks, and more.

"Orlando's economy continues to grow and diversify well beyond the tourism and hospitality industries, towards a broad group of employment sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, bio-tech and consumer electronics. As a result, the Orlando market represents a unique opportunity for organic rental growth and consistent demand for well-situated, luxury condo-like rental properties, such as the Julian, and it's not expected to slow down with this metro being ranked amongst the top markets nationwide for 5-year growth projections", said Stephane Benalal, Director of Acquisitions of the Frankforter Group.

The Julian offers spectacular views of the Downtown Orlando skyline, luxuriously stylish interiors, and unique features such as nearly 1,000 square feet of work-from-home space on every floor, a gym-quality fitness studio, and a rooftop resident clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool and viewing terrace.

The Julian is not only residential, on the ground floor it features the Monroe, one of Orlando's most popular new restaurants.

Along with The Ivy, the Julian Apartments represent the Frankforter Group’s second acquisition of an irreplaceable multifamily residential asset in Downtown Orlando in the last 6 months.

"Among other critical factors, being situated in markets providing high-paying jobs is a very important consideration in our acquisition criteria", added Mr. Benalal. "For instance, the Julian Apartments will target thousands of employees set to commence working in the Creative Village such as, amongst other major companies, the newly constructed EA Tiburon Studio, home to the gaming titan Electronic Arts. The positive employment migration towards the Downtown region of Orlando supports our investment thesis, as we continue to search for core products in geographic locations experiencing compelling population growth, employment opportunities, and ability to accommodate lifestyle preferences."

About The Frankforter Group

The Frankforter Group is a third-generation real estate investment and asset management firm with a focus on acquiring institutional grade multifamily and commercial real estate in Canada and the United States. The Frankforter Group has a proven track record of delivering meaningful returns to the group’s investors and is led by an experienced team with well over 60 years and more than $2 billion in transaction experience.