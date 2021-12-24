Drivers are advised that the Alex Fraser Bridge is closed for public safety reasons.

This full bridge closure is necessary to protect travellers due to snow buildup on the cables.

With the high winds, rope technicians are unable to deploy the drop system that would normally clear the cables causing the likelihood that snow or ice may shed from the cables onto the lanes. Conditions are being closely monitored. It’s not known how long the bridge closure will be.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

All travellers are reminded to follow signs and watch for traffic control personnel.

Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions, by slowing down, using extra caution and increasing following distance.

