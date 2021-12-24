The Alex Fraser Bridge has reopened following a closure for public safety.

Snow, wind and extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland into next week. Drivers are advised that bridges or highways may be closed as needed in order to prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Before travelling, check: DriveBC.ca

The Alex Fraser Bridge was closed Friday morning because of the risk to drivers from shedding snow.

Under normal conditions, the ministry’s rope technicians use a cable collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables, so that traffic can safely pass. On Friday morning, however, high winds prevented the rope technicians from deploying the system.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast. On provincial highways across the Lower Mainland, maintenance contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine and plows are mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow.