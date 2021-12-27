ProFirst Training Works with Police Departments to Offer Background Investigations Training
ProFirst Training
Police Background Investigations Training Offered by ProFirst Training
Properly trained background investigators reduce liability, ensure best applicant selection and strengthen community trust.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProFirst Training , the nation’s leading law enforcement training provider for background investigations, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with police and sheriff’s departments nationwide to train law enforcement personnel on conducting pre-employment background investigations. “Police background investigations are vital to the success of any law enforcement agency,“ stated John Pallas, the CEO and Director of Training for ProFirst Training. “Properly trained background investigators reduce liability, ensure best applicant selection and strengthen community trust.” This comprehensive training comes at a time when police departments are experiencing a high attrition rate, combined with a diminishing applicant pool.
— John Pallas (Deputy Chief- Ret.)
The POST-approved three-day training course was developed by ProFirst Training and Consulting, LLC to teach police background investigators what to look for when vetting police department applicants. It emphasizes the importance of examining an applicant’s personal background beyond the traditional criminal history check and contacting personal references. It teaches investigators to examine an applicant’s “dimensions” such as Moral Character, Interaction with Others, Handling Stress and Adversity as well as Past Work Habits. It also teaches investigators how to conform with federal FCRA, ADA and Title VII laws when conducting background investigations to protect themselves, and the agency, against potential litigation.
In addition to providing the training, ProFirst Training also offers POST-compliant pre-employment background investigation services for both law enforcement agencies and fire departments nationwide. “We are very pleased to announce that we recently entered into a contract with the State of Colorado Board of Regents, as well as the Colorado Board of Governors, to conduct university police department backgrounds for both systems,” said Mr. Pallas. “As subject matter experts, we can provide this service at the highest professional level and in a manner that is cost effective to a police department. It also allows police departments to reallocate their resources to other important functions, such as crime prevention and community outreach.”
For more information about background investigations training or contracting background investigations, visit ProFirstTraining.com.
