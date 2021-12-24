Action Mail Services, a central Florida leader in direct mail services has now added world-class mail tracking Services
Starting 2022, Action joins ranks with the high-tech mail service providers providing advanced services and track each piece of mail into the hands of consumersORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Mail Services, a central Florida leader in direct mail services has now added world-class mail tracking, Informed Delivery services, and more to their services. Action joins ranks with the most high-tech mail service providers in the nation providing these advanced services and continuing the mailing process beyond the loading dock, tracking each piece of mail into the hands of consumers. Action Mailing Services is able to track mail by leveraging the US Postal Service’s Informed Visibility platform. Knowing exactly where their mail is and when it is being delivered allows our clients to coordinate other marketing channels, prepare for increased business, and just have the peace of mind of knowing that their message has been delivered.
In addition to tracking mail, Action will now also be able to offer Informed Delivery services, helping our clients’ ads appear in a USPS email sent to consumers the morning before their mail is delivered, adding impressions, adding response. Inbound mail tracking, address correction services, and PURLs are also among the advanced services they can now offer.
These new services are made possible by an arrangement with SnailWorks, LLC. SnailWorks is an award-winning data services provider that tracks more than three billion pieces of mail a year for some of the largest, most sophisticated mailers in the country, as well as creating thousands of Informed Delivery campaigns. Quoted in the New York Times, USA Today, NBC News, and others, SnailWorks is a nationally recognized expert in mail tracking and associated services.
