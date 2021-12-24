Submit Release
Agriview All-Access Launches for the New Year

Since 1937, Agriview has been the flagship news source of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (Agency). Delivered to your mailbox for 83 years, Agriview contains Vermont agriculture news, information, events, recipes, regulatory information from the Agency, and important stories about your neighbors and friends who keep Vermont’s agricultural heritage alive and well.

More recently, recognizing the coming of the digital age, Agriview has been arriving in your email inbox and online, while still being available in print. The Agency is committed to serving the information needs of our subscribers and the public, no matter how you’d like to read your Agriview.

Beginning with the January 2022 edition, the Agency will be making changes to the format of your electronic version of Agriview. The inaugural ‘Agriview All-Access’ provides Agriview content directly within the email, as well as highlighting interesting stories in the full Agriview edition which is just a click away. An added bonus, is that ‘Agriview All-Access’ will be available to our online subscriber’s email inbox one-week prior to the print edition. With this new format, you can catch up with the latest agriculture news immediately, whet your appetite for more, and enjoy the full edition later at your leisure, either online or in print.

While recognizing that the 21st Century has provided new opportunities for us all to consume Agriview news differently than in prior generations, we want to assure all our valued subscribers that the print version of Agriview will continue to be delivered to your home, ready for the morning coffee or evening dinner-table discussion. The valued treasure that is Agriview will continue the custom of a newspaper delivery to your door for years to come, just as it was for your parents and grandparents.

Agriview All-Access - January 2022

To receive your own Agriview, subscribe here. To read past editions of Agriview, click here. To view all Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets newsletters, blogs, social media and other communications, please click here.

