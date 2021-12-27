New Developmental Women’s Professional Golf Tour to Kick Off in January 2022

ECWPGT logo Mark Berman, founder of the ECWPGT with Jessica Porvasnik, winner of the PXG Women's Match Play Championship.

PXGWMPC success inspires operators to create even more opportunity for players aspiring to the LPGA and a financial fund to support them

The ECWPGT is committed to building a tour around the players, providing an avenue to hone in on skills needed for the next level and earn a living while out there.” — Jessica Porvasnik, Touring Professional & ECWPGT Advisory Board Member