AUTHOR JAMILAH EWING ANNOUNCES “THE PROTOTYPE LIVE EXPERIENCE”, THE PERFORMANCE ART READING OF HER NOVEL “THE PROTOTYPE”
Author Jamilah Ewing reads from The Prototype: A Story of True Love during The Prototype Live Experience held at the William H. Thomas Gallery in Columbus, Ohio
The Prototype Live is a performance arts reading of Author Jamilah Ewing's debut novel, "The Prototype" featuring Jamilah Ewing, Charles Cooper & Teana SykesCOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLUMBUS, OH - The Ohio History Center, in partnership with TAWI Family Village, will host The Prototype Live Experience, author Jamilah Ewing’s performance art reading of her debut fiction novel, "The Prototype: A Story of True Love," as a part of the Centers weeklong Kwanza celebration. The Prototype Live Experience will be
performed on the last day of Kwanza, which is Imani or Faith, Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 4 pm to 8 pm. The event will be held at the Ohio History Center, 800 E 17th
Ave, Columbus, OH 43211.
The Prototype tells the story of Jadirah, a woman in search of the perfect love. Throughout her journey, Jadirah strives to maintain her mental, physical, and spiritual
health after public shame and loss. Due to the lack of support and compassion from her husband, she must face most challenges on her own. As she embarks on a journey toward the unconditional love that she deserves, she is faced with a choice that will radically transform her family and her future.
"The Prototype is a powerful story about love, courage, healing, and evolving," says fellow Ohioan author Maggie B. Walker, "I highly recommend this book to anyone who
has ever had to overcome uncomfortable circumstances with courage and faith."
Author Jamilah Ewing lives in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband and their four children. "The Prototype," published by EhpicPublishing, is her first novel. It will be available for purchase in e-book and print format on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, and other select book stores. The curated playlist inspired by the novel is now available on Spotify.
For more information about the novel and Jamilah Ewing, visit PrototypeTheNovel.com.
Charles Ewing
EhpicPublishing
+1 678-702-2384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Jamilah reads from the chapter Umi Say's