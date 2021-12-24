Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 14:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district and attended the opening of a military unit here.

The Victorious Commander-in-Chief presented a battle flag to the military unit.

The head of state, the First Lady and their son then viewed the training center and watched the training activities.

