On December 24, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Tajik President for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan bilateral friendly relations would continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.