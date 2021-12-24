On December 24, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Irakli Garibashvili congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him successes in his activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Georgian Prime Minister for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides hailed the development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili exchanged views on prospects for the cooperation.