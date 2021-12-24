Beast Legends: Redefining GameFi in Metaverse
Beast Legends: Redefining GameFi in MetaverseNY, USA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, Metaverse and Gamefi Play-to-Earn narratives are sure to be the hottest topics in crypto. The success of Axie Infinity, Sandbox and Star Atlas has brought a flood of new GameFi and Metaverse projects to market in recent months. The rise of GameFi can easily be attributed to people's enthusiasm for the gamification concept. Everyone enjoys being rewarded for their efforts, and GameFi does not disappoint. Some projects have even managed to reward players with NFTs and other perks, giving their players with a decent value for their money and time.
With the combination of DeFi and NFT, Beast Legends is a morning star among them. In Beast Legends, players can earn make money while enjoying the game by NFT egg staking, beasts breeding, and playing. The Governance Token ($ARTS) and the game token ($HRS) will allow players to purchase a variety of NFTs and participate in other DeFi activities easily. The tokens will facilitate the growth of the project, by giving holders governance rights, access to and availability of special bonuses, staking, and more. The vision of Beast Legends is centered around 3 core beliefs: NFT and DAO redefines the type and rules of games, blockchain infrastructure leads property rights revolution, and lastly, tokenization and crypto assets create brand-new business models.
How Beast Legends Redefine GameFi in the Metaverse
Beast Legends is Metaverse world based on Norse mythology, built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and incorporating NFT assets and a token economy. The community defines and shares a sustainable and mobile economy platform with a sacred beast marbles theme, allowing, players to earn $ARTS and $HRS while playing. Combining DAO with Defi and NFT, a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY-TO-EARN ECOSYSTEM is created.
In Beast Legends, the game token $HRS acts as payment in the metaverse, rewarding players who level up and achieve specific milestones. Players need to team up at least 3 beasts to join the Adventure Mode(PvE) or Arena(PvP) battle and gain $HRS as a reward if they win in the game. Players can earn money by selling beasts on the marketplace and receive HRS/ARTS by completing quests. ARTS and HRS can also be purchased on AMM DEXes and publicly traded exchanges.
Game On for Play-To-Earn (P2E)
With the emergence of GameFi, the game industry's traditional custodial model of ownership and profit sharing may be on the verge of upheaval. This type of game allows players to really earn and own digital assets, which they can then sell at their discretion outside of the game.
Play-to-earn games rely on blockchain technology as the foundation for value creation, including non-fungible tokens ( NFTs). An NFT is a digitally secured claim of ownership for a one-of-a-kind, non-transferable digital asset. NFTs in virtual worlds can take many forms, including characters, items, land, decorative personalization features such as digital clothing, and others. The most valuable items are "earned" by players by playing the game exceptionally well and then being able to sell them on their own terms for real money.
Overall, GameFi may be the exposure solution that the crypto world requires. Everyone enjoys playing games, and the opportunity to earn rewards that could be valuable in the future will undoubtedly appeal to them as well. However, when a niche becomes popular, the space quickly gets saturated with new projects riding the hype. So it is critical to find projects that are in for the long hall, that will stand out from the competition. When using its Play-To-Earn business model combined with blockchain technology, Beast Legends will rewrite the power book for whose hands the future of a platform should be in and that is the users themselves. As it is, this is a brand-new GameFi project that deserves a lot of praise.
About Beast Legends
Beast Legends is a community-driven, defined and shared with a sustainable economic platform that empowers users by rewarding their participation and enjoyment. By using the distribution of governance tokens ARTS, combined with Defi and NFT, to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.
