Vibration Sensor Market Report: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2026

Vibration Sensor Market

The global vibration sensor market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vibration Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vibration sensor market size witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. A vibration sensor refers to a mechanical device that is used to convert vibrations from objects into electrical output. The sensor is also utilized to measure and record changes, acceleration and displacement caused by equipment failures and repair unbalanced centrifugal force, external excitation or friction between surfaces. Some commonly used vibration sensors, include velocity sensors, accelerometers, strain gauges and capacitive and laser displacement sensors. They are widely utilized in industrial health monitoring systems to improve the overall operational efficiency and the safety of the workers. As a result, these sensors find extensive applications across various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and electronics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vibration Sensor Market Trends:

The global vibration sensor market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for predictive maintenance systems across industries. Vibration sensors monitor the condition of machines and equipment to detect faults and generate alerts for failures. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of industrial equipment with cloud-based solutions, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and fiber-optic and wireless sensors, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the utilization of vibration sensors in railway track monitoring systems to identify defects in brakes and locomotive systems, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

• Dytran Instruments Inc.

• Emerson Electric Corp.

• FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

• Hansford Sensors Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• National Instruments Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Rockwell Automation

• Safran Colibrys SA

• SKF

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

Breakup by Product:

• Accelerometers

• Velocity Sensors

• Non-Contact Displacement Transducers

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Piezoresistive

• Strain Gauge

• Variable Capacitance

• Optical

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Doped Silicon

• Piezoelectric Ceramics

• Quartz

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defence

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Machinery

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

