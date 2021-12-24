UltraTech Cement calls for entries to 5th edition of IndiaNext
Announces theme of this year’s initiative – ‘Build with Speed’MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mumbai, 23rd December 2021: UltraTech Cement, India's largest manufacturer of grey cement, white cement, and ready-mix concrete, has invited notable architects, experts and bright talent from the student community in the engineering and architectural sectors to register for the 5th edition of its IndiaNext initiative.
The entry kits and details of the competition are available on www.ultratechindianext.com
The theme of this year’s IndiaNext initiative is ‘Build with Speed’, in which India's talent mix of engineers, architects, and designers will compete to choose a project from an urban or rural context and propose an innovative design to create an impact and help India achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The theme of ‘Build with Speed’ aims at developing home designs, aided with latest technologies, processes and materials, that can recraft India’s growth story. The theme challenges participants to take up the ambitious challenge of fulfilling the nation’s housing development priorities, in a time-bound approach.
Participants choosing the urban context, will focus on development of housing solutions aimed at rehabilitation of migrant workers or slum-based population. Those who choose the rural context, will focus on developing housing solutions tailored for the homeless population or migrant labour residing in India’s villages. Entries under the rural context may also look at mass low-cost housing for communities likely to benefit from government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).
All entries this year will be accepted online and will be evaluated by an expert panel of architects across a wide array of parameters which will include speed of construction, creativity and innovation, longevity of the project, technology & materials used, scalability and overall impact which has been created.
The last day of submission of entries is 31st January 2022.
Since its beginning in 2015, IndiaNext has attracted more than 10,000 participants over the last four editions. This initiative by UltraTech is aimed at encouraging budding talent amongst engineers and architects by bringing in innovative ideas to address the most critical issues of our nation’s development.
In the past editions, IndiaNext has focused on several critical areas such as Smart City Planning, Skill Development, Efficient Mobility and Public Transport, Water, Sanitation and Waste Management, Village Community Design, and Housing for a burgeoning population.
Notes to the Editor:
1) The IndiaNext Initiative is a collaborative and forward-thinking platform that harnesses the ideas and expertise of practising engineers, architects as well as the brightest students from the engineering and architecture sector in a collaborative setting to bring forth solutions to some of the country’s greatest infrastructure challenges.
2) Under the Rural Context, the design addresses the challenge of building a home within an existing cluster while retaining the community flavour of the area under consideration. Provisions for robust infrastructure, social spaces, small amenities and overall dignified living must be an integral part of the proposal submitted.
3) Under the Urban Context, the solution must address issues closely related to the performance of the chosen state with respect to the SDGs mentioned. Participants are encouraged to provide reasons for alignment to a particular SDG in their proposal.
