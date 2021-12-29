Stan Fidel Announces Pre-launch of His 2 New Online Courses That Help Sales People Prospect, Open and Close
"The Power Prospecting System Online" and "Empathy Persuasion Online" are Based on Stan's 42 Years Experience Working with Top-of-the-Table insurance Agents
There are a lot of great salespeople, but not many great sales coaches. Stan Fidel is one of the few who has the personal skills, a great strategy and a technology to help even experienced salespeople”PHOENIX, AZ, US, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sales and Marketing Coach™ Stanley Fidel, is announcing the pre-release of his two new online courses, The Power Prospecting System Online™ and Empathy Persuasion Online™. These courses were created to assist sales people and others whose income depends on their ability to be persuasive. Fidel wants to help those who are struggling in today's "Covid economy" by sharing his communication and persuasion skills that have previously been available only to those who engaged his consulting services. Details may be viewed at https://stans-courses.thinkific.com/
— Dan Sullivan, The Strategic Coach
These courses are based on Stanley Fidel's 42 years experience of consulting with Top of the Table insurance agents and sales people. They also encompass and build on some of the same information that is in his books, "Start Up Telemarketing," originally published by John Wiley & Sons, and his more recent "All-Star Selling," now updated and retitled "Empathy Persuasion." He has honed his skills by studying, interviewing and working with some of America's top sales men and women, including Bruce Udell, Greg Telge and Bill MacDonald. He has also invested in sales training courses by Kenrick Cleveland, J. Douglas Edwards, David Sandler, Brian Tracy and Zig Ziglar.
Fidel has distilled his personal experience with many of his high-achieving clients and sales masters into simple, comprehensive and easily learned skills. By simply practicing his specific training, given in bite-size segments, anyone who desires to develop his persuasion ability will reach the next level of success.
Dan Sullivan, founder of The Strategic Coach, states in his testimonial about Stan's book, "All-Star Selling": “There are a lot of great salespeople, but not many great sales coaches. Stan Fidel is one of the few who has the personal skills, a great strategy and a technology to help even experienced salespeople. Stan has applied his time-tested, user-friendly theory of communication to the profession of selling, while incorporating the most recent breakthroughs in psychology. It's a simple but deep formula for selling that combines the rich traditions of past sales masters with brand new material that will boost any salesperson's skills and confidence."
Bill MacDonald, Lifetime Member of The Top Of The Table and Founder of Plein Aire Consulting, adds his testimonial about "Empathy Persuasion": "In any profession you need to be a strong communicator to get your point across. Stan teaches us the importance of empathy in how we communicate."
Stan is highly regarded by his clients as an innovator in the field of persuasive communication.
--------------------
Stanley Fidel
Stanley Fidel has practiced power prospecting and empathy persuasion throughout his marketing consulting career for over 42 years. He is recognized by his colleagues and clients as one of the leading innovators in the field. He pioneered the approach of having telemarketers set appointments for insurance agents and sales people. He is known as “The Marketing and Selling Coach™.”
Stanley has been a behind-the-scenes resource to hundreds of "Top Of The Table" agents. His clients include Marvin Feldman, former president of the Million Dollar Round Table, Bill MacDonald, president of PleinAire Strategies, and Greg Telge, president of The Telge Companies.
Internationally, he has worked with leading financial advisors and insurance agents in Canada, New Zealand and Singapore.
Stanley is also known internationally as an accomplished lyricist. His song, "The Best of Friends", written with Rick Johnson, is the theme song of Disney's "The Fox and The Hound." It is played around the world and has been heard by millions in countries like Australia, Brazil, England, India, and New Zealand.
Stan Fidel
Fidel Communications Co. Inc.
+1 480-483-1370
stanley@stanleyfidel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn