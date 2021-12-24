Canadian Polish Business Association (CPBA) reports on Annual Meeting results & provides update on Fall 2021 Activities
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Polish Business Association ("CPBA" or the "Association") is pleased to provide an update on activities for the Fall 2021 quarter.
Association name change approved from Polcham Canada to Canadian Polish Business Association:
At our 2021 AGM, the members unanimously voted to change the name of our Organization to Canadian Polish Business Association including a redesign of our logo. The name better reflects who we are and what we do going forward.
Results of Annual Meeting:
The membership also voted in a new set of Bylaws for the Association. The objective was to strengthen corporate governance matters and to provide a proper foundation for the growth expected in the coming years.
The Association further re-elected two Board members for a 3-year term. The Board of Directors for the coming year are as follows:
Kathryn Buis Director of Business Initiatives, BMO Bank of Montreal
Tom Dudek Managing Director, Altitude Investments Inc.
Jon Grayson CEO, Wawel Villa Inc.
Marek Joczys Director, P&W Intermodal (A TFI International Company)
Patricia Kajda Partner, MNP LLP
Anna Litwinski Regional Vice President, BMO Bank of Montreal
Eric Szustak Chairman, Quinsam Capital Corporation
Bogdan Szybalski Vice President, Hugh Wood Canada Ltd.
Pronar Municipal Machines Division becomes a Member and Sponsor of our Association:
We welcome Pronar Municipal Machines Division (“Pronar”) as a member and thank you for your sponsorship. Pronar is a leading manufacturer of modern equipment for agriculture, municipal services, and the transportation industry with nearly 50% market share in the Polish market. Pronar is also one of the biggest manufacturers of rims for agricultural machines in the world prominent in the agriculture, forestry, municipal management, transport, and building industries.
During the ceremonial gala of Congress 590 in Poland, Pronar‘s president, Sergiusz Martyniuk received the Economic Award of the President of the Republic of Poland. This prestigious award, given to Mr. Martyniuk directly by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, recognizes companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to Poland’s economy and its image abroad. When speaking about Pronar, the President of Poland said, "I am glad that we have a company with such great potential". We look forward to helping expand Pronar’s business in Canada.
Initiatives to support Companies to “Do Business in Canada”:
Our vision is to be the preeminent organization that fosters relationships between Canadian and Polish businesses. We have established the “Doing Business in Canada” committee, where we help Polish and European companies expand into Canada’s dynamic and innovative market. By leveraging the collective expertise of our continuously growing membership, we connect companies with our members, creating mutually beneficial business opportunities and developing successful relationships. Some of the committee’s future initiatives are:
• Improvements and streamlining of our business connection process to add more value to our membership;
• Development of a digital library aimed to educate foreign entities on the typical Market Entry. The library shall include publications and podcasts, as well as access to training material offered by our members and sponsors;
• Expand our professional network to become a “One-Stop-Source” for foreign entities looking for market entry assistance;
• Develop partnerships and affiliations with local and foreign businesses as well as government and non-government organizations, in Canada and abroad, to enhance the level of service and assistance the association can offer.
Successful Annual Christmas Networking Event:
Thank you to all those who attended our Annual Christmas Networking Event at the Art Gallery of Mississauga on November 24th, 2021. We had the pleasure of hosting the following dignitaries: Ms. Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga; Ms. Natalia Kusendova, MPP for Mississauga Centre; and Mr. Michal Pszczolkowski, Vice Consul, Economic Affairs, Republic of Poland in Toronto. Also in attendance were the members of the “High Quality BioEurope” Trade Mission from Poland.
Support of the “High Quality BioEurope” North American Promotional Campaign:
The CPBA is a proud supporter of the “High Quality BioEurope” informational and promotional campaign led by the Polish Association of Ecological Product Processors and Producers “Polska Ekologia”. The campaign’s objective is to improve the level of awareness of the high-quality EU ecological products in North America.
On the 25th of November, representatives of CPBA attended an official High Quality BioEurope promotional event which was held in Toronto during a five-day trade delegation coming from Poland. Also in attendance were several distinguished guests representing the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, as well as several Canadian food importers, distributors, and retailers. The event was held at the Westin Harbour Castle hotel under the Honorary Patronage of the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Toronto, Ms. Magdalena Pszczolkowska. The Association is looking forward to future cooperation in 2022 & 2023, during which time the “High Quality BioEurope” program is planned to continue. Visit www.bio-europe.eu for more details on the program.
Thank you to our Sponsors:
The Canadian Polish Business Association could not operate without the generous support of all our Corporate Sponsors.
We continuously highlight these Sponsors at our events, website, and social media platforms.
We thank you for your sponsorship for 2021 as listed here:
Platinum Sponsors
BMO Bank of Montreal
MNP LLP
Peterson McVicar LLP
St. Helen’s Meat Packers Limited
Gold Sponsors
Aican Graphics Inc.
Cyclone MFG Inc.
Dr. Michael Surkont
Katika Integrated Communications Inc.
KMB Law LLP
PMA Canada Inc.
Silver Sponsors
Bogdan Szybalski, VP Hugh Wood Canada Ltd.
Pronar Municipal Machines Division
Szapiel Consulting
Trinity River Pictures Inc.
Bronze Sponsors
Altitude Investments Inc.
Ancaster Joint
Art Gallery of Mississauga
John Paul II Polish Cultural Centre
Quinsam Capital Corporation
P&W Intermodal
Wawel Villa Inc.
About the Canadian Polish Business Association
The Canadian Polish Business Association is a Not-for-profit Organization headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Our vision is to be the preeminent organization that fosters relationships between Canadian and Polish businesses.
We grow strong business and personal relations, offer services to global Polish businesses, and provide career opportunities to the Canadian Polish community. We value Canadian and Polish businesses, integrity, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and professionalism.
