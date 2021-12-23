State disciplines health care providers-R21-30

For immediate release: December 23, 2021 (21-257)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Adams County

In November 2021 the secretary of health charged licensed practical nurse Samantha Lynn Rojas (LP60617413) with sexual misconduct for engaging in inappropriate sexual conversations with an incarcerated patient.

Clark County

In November 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged medical assistant-phlebotomist Brandon Richard Cullen (PC60886045) with unprofessional conduct. Cullen allegedly failed to deliver a blood sample after collecting a fee from a patient.

Douglas County

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of oversight and monitoring conditions of medical assistant Tami Lynn Eggert (CM60408010).

Jefferson County

In October 2021 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary technician Jennifer Anne Brinton (VT00002197) with unprofessional conduct. Charges state that Brinton failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a previous order requiring continuing education.

King County

In October 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist and general anesthesiologist Wei Guo (DE60137855, GA60168914) where Guo’s licenses to practice as a dentist and general anesthesiologist were placed on probation for 18 months. Guo must also pay a fine of $35,000 and reimburse the commission the amount of $15,837.78 for investigative and hearing expenses and complete 21 hours of professional education and pass the Ethics and Boundaries Assessment Services examination.

In November 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged medical assistant-phlebotomist Garland D. Jarmon (PC60349080) with unprofessional conduct. Jarmon pleaded guilty to the possession of and attempted viewing of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in King County Superior Court.

In November 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Tameka Louise Hammon for unlicensed practice of nursing. Hammon allegedly misrepresented herself as an advanced registered nurse practitioner on resumes, cover letters, and emails to prospective employers, despite never holding the credential.

In November 2021 the secretary of health issued a cease-and-desist order to Sarah Njoki Kaguara for unlicensed practice of nursing and imposed a civil fine of $25,000. Kaguara used the credentials of two stolen identities to misrepresent herself as a registered nurse to obtain employment. Kaguara was convicted of two counts of identity theft in Pierce County Superior Court.

In November 2021 the secretary of health issued a cease-and-desist order to Dongmei Peng for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy and imposed a fine of $1,000. Peng provided massage services while employed as massage therapist without a license.

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted reinstatement of the license and termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified nursing assistant Olga Elizabeth Rutledge (NC10068770).

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for registered nursing assistant Metta Eabisa (NA00177398).

In November 2021 the Pharmacy Commission withdrew charges against pharmacy technician Shirley De Leon (VA60560837).

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of registered nurse Amira Toufic Chebli (RN60204383).

Klickitat County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of registered nurse Derek Alan Greenwood (RN60666998).

Pierce County

In October 2021 the Physical Therapy Board entered an agreement with physical therapist Paul F. Groschel (PT00007865). Groschel must agree to the terms and conditions and undergo substance abuse monitoring and counseling for three years.

In October 2021 the secretary of health granted reinstatement of the license and termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified nursing assistant Lyndell F. James (NC10041285).

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of substance use disorder professional Tena Kristal Bremmeyer (CP60346069, CO60153438).

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified medical assistant and x-ray technician Shirley Tietz (CM60382684, XT60373932).

In November 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with Tiffani Viane Crossman (CO61200147) where Crossman was granted a license to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee. Crossman must comply with the terms and conditions including supervision for two years and the submission of quarterly performance evaluations.

In November 2021 the Pharmacy Commission withdrew charges against pharmacy technician Mesfin Berhe (VA00039420).

In November 2021 the Pharmacy Commission withdrew charges against pharmacy technician Elizabeth A. McGuire (VA00012897).

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions for registered nurse Shauna Marie Jacobus (RN60546320).

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions for licensed practical nurse Stephanie Nicole Melton (LP60138532).

Skagit County

In November 2021 the Medical Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified medical assistant hemodialysis technician Amy Leigh Taylor (HT60417704) where Taylor’s license was granted reinstatement and placed on probation for 24 months.