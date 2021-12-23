Royalton Barracks/ Agg OOC, Grand Larceny, Burglary, Neg Op, Violation of Conditions x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B2007218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 12-20-21, Approximately 1318

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated OOC, Grand Larceny, Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Justin Eastman

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-20-21, State Police were notified of a one-car motor vehicle crash in the town of Hartland, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Justin Eastman had been in operation of the vehicle without owners’ consent, stolen a landscape trailer, and violated his conditions of release. Eastman came to the barracks on 12/23/21 and was subsequently arrested and processed. Eastman was ordered to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 12/27/21 at 1230 hours to answer the charges. Eastman was lodged at Southern States Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/21, 1230 PM

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B2007178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 12-18-21, Approximately 1230

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: #1 Justin Eastman

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-18-21, State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of US Rt 4 and VT Rt 12. Upon arrival, Eastman and his vehicle were no longer on scene. The investigation of the crash determined that Eastman was operating his motor vehicle in a negligent manner at the time of the crash. Further investigation revealed that Eastman was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Eastman brought himself to the Royalton Barracks regarding an unrelated case. He was subsequently taken into custody and processed. He was ordered to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 12/27/21 at 12:30PM and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-02-22, 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B2007151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 12-13-21, Approximately 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stafford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: #1 Justin Eastman

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

ACCUSED: #2 Angela Sweet

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-16-21, State Police were notified of a forced burglary complaint located on Brook Road, Strafford. The victim provided surveillance footage of the burglary, which occurred on 12-13-21. Through investigation the suspects were identified as Angela Sweet and Justin Eastman. Both were issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on March 2, 2022 for Burglary.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-02-22, 8:00 AM

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT