12/23/21-WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS TO CLOSE EARLY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE 

For Immediate News Release: December 23, 2021

WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS TO CLOSE EARLY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

(Kailua-Kona) –On Friday, December 31, 2021, the DLNR Division of State Parks will be closing Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections) early at 5 p.m. Closing of the parks early is to discourage fireworks. All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area.

The parks will resume their normal hours on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

DLNR Division of State Parks website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/hawaii/

