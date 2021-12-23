Submit Release
Agency Issues Permit for Reindeer Flyover in Vermont Christmas Eve

December 23, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - The Agency, in collaboration with Governor Phil Scott, has issued a permit for reindeer to enter and exit Vermont on Christmas Eve.  State Veterinarian Dr. Kristin Haas sent Santa Claus a letter stating: " I have worked with Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach to verify that your esteemed reindeer team is in good health and fit for travel at altitudes of 10,000 ft or less. As Vermont’s highest peak is under 5,000 ft, this allowance should be sufficient to ensure safe passage throughout the Green Mountain State."

Please take note that all preparations for Santa Claus's arrival should be made, including Vermont milk and cookies for Santa, and Vermont produce for his team of reindeer.  It has been observed in prior years that reindeer enjoy carrots.  You can find local Vermont farms at https://www.vermontdairy.com/support-vt-dairy/ and DigInVermont.  Happy Holidays!

Read the Cover Letter to Santa Claus

