Governor Wolf: At Least 79 Jobs Coming to Luzerne Co. With Leading Beverage Manufacturer

Niagara Bottling opening new production facility next year

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Niagara Bottling, LLC, a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., is expanding its operations in Pennsylvania and has committed to creating at least 79 jobs at a new production facility currently being constructed in Luzerne County.

“I applaud Niagara Bottling for recognizing that Pennsylvania is an excellent place to grow and thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion is a true testament to the strong manufacturing climate that exists in Pennsylvania for companies who are already here or are looking to open up shop in the commonwealth. The project is a big win for the region, our workers, and our economy.”

Niagara Bottling is constructing a 1,190,000-square-foot production facility in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township. The facility, which is expected to be operational in Spring 2022, will serve customers in Pennsylvania and the northeast U.S.

“Niagara Bottling has established strong business and community relationships in Pennsylvania and looks forward to continued growth and success at this new beverage production facility in Hazle Township,” said Brian Hess, Executive Vice President at Niagara Bottling. “We’re excited to create more jobs, build new relationships in the community, and make a positive impact in Hazle Township.”

Niagara Bottling received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $100,000 workforce development grant to help train its new workers and was also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit program (MTC), the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF), the Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE), and the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD).

The company has committed to investing more than $157 million into the project, creating at least 79 new jobs and retaining 414 existing jobs across three other facilities in Pennsylvania. Longer term, Niagara Bottling anticipates reaching more than 200 new jobs at the facility.

“CAN DO is proud to be a part of this project which brings significant investment to the community and the creation of family-sustaining jobs for Greater Hazleton,” said Joseph Lettiere, President and CEO of CAN DO. “This project would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the Governor’s Action Team, our local elected leaders and the Hazleton City Authority. We welcome Niagara Bottling to Humboldt Industrial Park and look forward to a long-standing partnership well beyond this announcement.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Family owned and operated since 1963, Niagara Bottling, LLC operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest beverage brands, retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products.

