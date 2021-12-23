Submit Release
Elisa Biava, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, joins startup Excerp

Elisa Biava Photo

Elisa Biava

Excerp, a new media platform, appointed Elisa Biava as Head of Corporate Development.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elisa Biava appointed as Head of Corporate Development of Excerp.

Biava started her career at Goldman Sachs in 2016 in Investment Banking, and later joined the Mergers & Acquisitions team after Bocconi. As an Investment Banker at Goldman Sachs, Biava had the chance to work with many of the largest corporations in Europe, and helped them to raise capital. She will now bring her extensive knowledge to the digital media platform Excerp.

“As someone passionate about entrepreneurship and technology, it is truly exciting to start from the bottom and help build something great.” Biava says, adding that “when I learned about what was being built at Excerp, I was thrilled about this platform and wanted to be a part of it”.

“We are very excited to welcome Elisa to Excerp, she is exceptionally talented with a strong growth mindset and brings in a very valuable skill set”, says Majid Sebti, co-founder of Excerp.

Excerp recently closed one of the largest friends and family rounds in Europe and will be further building up its team.

About Excerp

Excerp is building a digital media platform that will change the way content is produced and consumed online. Excerp was founded in December 2020. The company is headquartered in London and has over 20 employees.

